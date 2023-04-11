Overseas online gaming sites under radar

The officials have recognised 38 such portals  in India who have not paid GST

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2023, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a crackdown against entities offering gambling and betting posing as fantasy game platforms, the Director General of GST intelligence ( DGGI) has targeted companies like Cyprus and Mauritius and Cayman Islands-based organisations.

According to the report,  the initial stage of investigations suggests that these entities are helping high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) which includes celebrities, and social media influencers who are using the platforms to launder money abroad. The officials have recognised 38 such portals  in India who have not paid GST.

It is assumed that a whopping Rs 12,000 crore tax had been evaded from April 2019 to November 2022.

An official confirmed the details about the amount being deposited to some influencer’s and HNIs’ foreign accounts evading the  tax norms of the country.  

The officials further said that these companies are required to pay the outstanding tax and have to do GST registration or else these gaming sites will be blocked. 

The Income Tax department is also investigating the major players associated with these gaming sites. 

The policies and rules around online gaming is still a murky territory in India with experts believing that these sites are distorting the market. The overseas players are considered a bigger risk as the Indian government loses a lot of revenue to foreign accounts. 

However, the Centre is trying to navigate through this space understanding the rules and initiating investigations against these companies
 

Online gaming
Business News
GST

