Oyo may lay off 2,000 staff across India by Jan: Report

Oyo is planning to lay off about 2,000 employees across India by the end of January to cut costs, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The lay off would include a major chunk of staff from divisions like sales, supply and operations, people familiar with matters told the newspaper.

The move comes as the company's business was hit due to rising discontent among owners. "Business has been hampered amid rising discontent among owners," one of the people quoted above told the publication.

Even as the hotel chain has a "meritocracy-based" performance-evaluation programme for individuals, several employees who had satisfactory grades in the firm's evaluation are also being laid off, as per the report.

