OYO ropes in Sonu Sood as face of sanitisation campaign

OYO ropes in Sonu Sood as face of sanitisation campaign

The campaign is an on-request initiative through which guests can request the hotel's on-ground staff to sanitise high touch spots

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 19:10 ist
Hospitality firm OYO. Credit: DH File Photo

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the face of its campaign 'Sanitised Before Your Eyes' that seeks to showcase its sanitisation efforts and build trust within the travellers.

The campaign is an on-request initiative through which guests can request the hotel's on-ground staff to sanitise high touch spots or frequently touched surfaces right in front of their eyes, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement.

“Sonu has been an OYO asset owner with us since 2019 and we're extremely happy to have him as the face of our campaign. We believe that his ideologies and our brand fit perfectly well together," OYO India and South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said.

On the development, Sood said: "I believe that today, travellers including myself are constantly worried about hygiene and sanitisation while travelling in a virus-hit world. Witnessing the sanitisation process will reduce guests' anxiety and worries to a great extent, allowing them to truly enjoy their stay".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

OYO
hospitality
Sonu Sood
Sanitisation

What's Brewing

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 