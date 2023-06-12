OYO to add 300 hill station hotels to portfolio by August

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO on Monday said it will onboard and add 300 hill station hotels to its portfolio by August 2023 to cash in on the summer vacation rush.

In north India, the new hotels will be in places such as Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Srinagar, Shimla, Dalhousie, and Haridwar while in the South, it will be Ooty, Munnar, and Kodaikanal, the company said in a statement.

Gangtok, Darjeeling, and Shillong in the East; and Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar in the West will also see new OYO hotels, it added.

The company is witnessing a surge in demand for hill stations and the trend will continue throughout the next three months, an OYO spokesperson said.

"With our expansion across key hill stations in India, we aim to provide a wide range of options for travellers, while also contributing to the growth of domestic tourism," the spokesperson added.

In addition to expansion across hill destinations, OYO is also aiming to add 1,800 new hotels to its portfolio in 2023 as part of its ongoing bid for premiumisation.