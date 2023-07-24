Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says power tariffs raised under IMF deal

Pakistan PM says power tariffs raised under IMF deal

Sharif said consumption of up to 200 units, which make up 63 per cent of total consumers, will be exempted from the tariff increase.

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 18:10 ist
Power transmission towers are pictured in Karachi, Pakistan. Credit: Reuters photo

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the country's power tariffs had been increased under an International Monetary Fund deal.

"We had to increase electricity prices because of the IMF deal," he said at an event in Islamabad, adding, that it would not impact poorer citizens.

Sharif said consumption of up to 200 units, which make up 63 per cent of total consumers, will be exempted from the tariff increase, adding that another 31 per cent will also have a partial subsidy.

He said the rise will be up to 5.75 rupee ($0.020) a unit.

The lender had pointed out that liquidity conditions in the power sector remained acute, with a buildup of arrears.

The arrears to Pakistan's power generation companies have accumulated in billions of dollars. 

