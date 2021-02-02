Panasonic posts $1.24 billion profit in third quarter

Panasonic posts $1.24 billion profit in Q3, trumps analysts' forecasts

Panasonic also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 230 billion yen from 150 billion yen

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Feb 02 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 16:37 ist
The Panasonic Corp logo seen at Panasonic Center in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japanese consumer electronics maker Panasonic Corp on Tuesday posted third-quarter operating profit of 130.2 billion yen ($1.24 billion), according to Reuters calculations, beating analysts forecasts as sales rebounded more than expected.

The third-quarter profit, calculated from Panasonic's official numbers for the first nine months of the year, is well up from the 100.4 billion yen profit recorded for the same period a year ago. It easily beat an estimate of 74.6 billion yen from four analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Panasonic also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 230 billion yen from 150 billion yen. That was higher than an average 174.6 billion yen forecast based on estimates from 15 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

