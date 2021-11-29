Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down

Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as the new CEO as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down, the company announced.
Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday before trading was halted pending news.
CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.
Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday. On Sunday, Dorsey sent the tweet “I love Twitter."
Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.
Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1
— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021
Last year, the company came to an agreement with two of those activist investors that kept Dorsey in the top job and gave a seat on the company board to Elliott Management Corp., which owned about 4% of Twitter's stock, and another to Silver Lake.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis
'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access