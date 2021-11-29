Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down

Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as the new CEO as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down, the company announced.

Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday before trading was halted pending news.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.

Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday. On Sunday, Dorsey sent the tweet “I love Twitter."

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Last year, the company came to an agreement with two of those activist investors that kept Dorsey in the top job and gave a seat on the company board to Elliott Management Corp., which owned about 4% of Twitter's stock, and another to Silver Lake.

