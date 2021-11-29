Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO as Dorsey steps down

Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down

The Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as the new CEO

AP
AP,
  • Nov 29 2021, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 21:58 ist
Jack Dorsey (left) and Parag Agrawal. Credit: Reuters/ Parag's Linkedin

Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as the new CEO as Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down, the company announced.

Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday before trading was halted pending news.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.

Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Monday. On Sunday, Dorsey sent the tweet “I love Twitter."

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

 

Last year, the company came to an agreement with two of those activist investors that kept Dorsey in the top job and gave a seat on the company board to Elliott Management Corp., which owned about 4% of Twitter's stock, and another to Silver Lake.

