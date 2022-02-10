Park+ & BOLT to set up EV charging infrastructure in 20 cities in India

EV infrastructure provider BOLT and leading parking aggregator Park+, announced a joint collaboration to set up 45,000 EV charging points across India in the next 3 years.

The partnership will provide electric vehicle (EV) users access to charging infrastructure at multiple touch-points and meet all EV needs through a single app. The partnership will also help commercial establishments, residential apartments, tech parks and public parking spaces to provide an affordable EV charging solution in their premises.

With this partnership, BOLT plans on providing its EV charging infrastructure to more than one million users of Park+ in 20 Indian cities over the next 5 years.

“We are excited about our journey with Park+ and look forward to providing a fast, cost-effective, easy and simple charging infrastructure solution”, said Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT.

Under the partnership, BOLT will be integrated within the Park+ App and will address all the needs of an EV user, from locating a charging station, booking a slot to payment. Once BOLT charging stations are installed, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), corporates and parking lot owners can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide on the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs.

The BOLT charging network is hardware agnostic and can be integrated with any charging solution providers in the country.

