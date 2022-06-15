Parliamentary panel asks govt for strict regulations in healthcare e-commerce sector

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has expressed concerns over the possible misuse of e-commerce platforms in the healthcare e-commerce sector. The panel pointed out the use of platforms for the distribution of illegal medicines or outdated, substituted, or counterfeit medications amid the absence of proper regulations in the sector.

The panel asked for stringent regulations in the e-health and e-pharmacy sectors in view of the potential harm to the health of end-user in case of their misuse.

The Rajya Sabha Standing Committee on Commerce said it was appalled to observe that the Draft E-Pharmacy Rules have not been finalised to date and asked the government to take it up on a priority basis.

“The Committee, while appreciating the rise of e-commerce in the pharmacy and health sector, expresses concern at the possible misuse of such avenues,” it said in its latest report.

The Committee, therefore, recommends that a comprehensive guideline that encompasses the due diligence measures to be undertaken by the e-pharmacy/e-health platforms, mandatory registration with the appropriate authority for the sale of drugs, assigning responsibility on such platforms for the sale of genuine drugs, regulating the sale of controlled drugs, etc should be formulated in consultation with the stakeholders, it said.

It also observed that the government failed to collate and maintain critical data including the direct and indirect employment generated by the e-commerce sector.