Patanjali expects turnover of Rs 1L cr in next 5-7 yrs

Patanjali Group expects turnover of Rs 1 lakh cr in next 5-7 yrs; to launch 4 IPOs

Patanjali Group's current turnover is around Rs 40,000 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:49 ist
Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

Baba Ramdev on Friday said the turnover of Patanjali Group is expected to jump 2.5 fold to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next 5-7 years and will also launch the initial public offerings of four group companies.

In a press conference, he also announced that the Patanjali Group will provide jobs to 5 lakh people in the coming years.

"Patanjali Group's current turnover is around Rs 40,000 crore. The Group turnover is expected to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in 5-7 years," Ramdev told reporters here.

He said the Patanjali Group firm, Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya), is already listed on stock exchanges and its market capitalisation has touched around Rs 50,000 crore.

"We will be launching Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of four other group companies over the next five years," Ramdev said.

These four companies are Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Lifestyle and Patanjali Wellness.

Patanjali Group had acquired Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,300 crore through insolvency proceedings. The Group launched the Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of Ruchi Soya and renamed it as Patanjali Foods.

Ramdev asserted that the qualities of all products of Patanjali Group are good and said that efforts are being made by religious, political, medicine and MNC "mafias" to tarnish the image of its brand. `

Without naming any people and organisations, he said the Group has given legal notices to more than 100 people and also lodged FIRs. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Patanjali
Baba Ramdev
Business News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

 