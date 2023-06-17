Patanjali revenue will cross Rs 1L cr in 5 yrs: Baba Ramdev

The annual revenue of Haridwar-based FMCG firm Patanjali group will cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the next five years from around Rs 45,000 crore recorded in FY 2022-23, the firm’s co-founder and yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Friday outlining aggressive product and geographical expansion plans.

The turnover of Patanjali Foods, which made its stock markets debut last year, is likely to surge to over Rs 50,000 crore, the yoga guru turned entrepreneur said. The company’s turnover last fiscal stood at around Rs 31,500 crore. Patanjali Foods is the only group company listed on the stock exchange.

Addressing a media conference Ramdev elaborated on the group’s expansion plan. He said at least three more firms from Patanjali group would get listed on the stock exchanges in the next five years. The group is likely to have separate listed entities for wellness, medicine and lifestyle business.

At present, majority of the group’s revenue comes from FMCG products which are under Patanjali Foods. Patanjali group acquired Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019. The firm was renamed Patanjali Foods and got listed on the stock exchanges last year.

“We have already reached 50 countries. Our target is to reach to 100 countries,” Ramdev said outlining the geographical expansion plans. Within India, Patanjali group claims, around 70 crore people use its products. “Our target is to reach 100 crore people in India,” the yoga guru said. He claimed that around 200 crore people use Patanjali products globally.

Referring to the company’s aggressive expansions in the past two decades, Ramdev said, “When, a decade ago, I announced that we will have a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, people were sceptical.”

“Now our vision is to increase the group's revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore in five years. Patanjali Foods will contribute Rs 50,000 crore. It is a listed company so I am speaking with responsibility,” he said.

Share price of Patanjali Foods surged by 1.96% to Rs 1144.65 at the BSE. The scrip hit a high of Rs 1149.35 in the intra-day.

Through its wide range of FMCG and wellness products Patanjali has become a household name.