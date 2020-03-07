PayNearby up and running without any disruption: CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO of PayNearby, commented on the Yes Bank issue, where the RBI issued a moratorium on the Bank and said that "At PayNearby, it's business as usual. Our systems are up and running without any disruption. We are a strong technology backed fintech company and have multiple banking partners. The PayNearby team inclusive of our Digital Pradhans and our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that our customers across the country get served without any disruption and with the same efficiency.

Our volume of transaction on AePS and IMPS services along with all other products have been normal and as expected. We thank everyone, especially IndusInd Bank, RBL bank, our retailer and distributor partners and a dedicated team of 850+ who worked round the clock to make this possible. YES Bank has been a very valuable partner in our journey and we are confident that they will soon bounce back and we will be able to continue working together again. Let’s all work with the renewed force to make easy and secure accessibility of financial services a reality across all segments in India."