Paytm focusses on offline merchants to turn profitable

A push towards monetisation, increased focus on financial and cloud services, especially to offline merchants, apart from adding 10 million merchants are the core focus areas for payments behemoth Paytm this year.

The company, that is the country’s most valuable startup at $16 billion, aims to be profitable in the next two years, a top company official said.

“We are aiming at reaching out to 500 million customers by 2025 and get more than 50 million customers on our platform. Once we are in the black, we plan to expand our services to international markets as well,” Paytm Founder Vijay Shekar Sharma told DH.

Last week, Paytm launched an Android POS device which enables merchants to accept payments via digital modes such as the Paytm Wallet, UPI-based apps, debit and credit cards, and QR codes. The device also allows merchants to generate GST compliant bills, scan items, and manage all forms of transactions through their ‘Paytm for Business’ app.

Paytm and digital payments in India received a huge push in November 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a sudden move demonetised more than 87% of the cash in circulation in the country. Paytm was the lone big player in the space, though it has now increasingly become more competitive with many more players including global tech giant Google eating into the market share and the success of the Unified Payments Interface cutting into use cases for e-wallets.

Though most of the cash has now returned into circulation, Sharma says that demonetisation did give a huge push to the fledgeling digital payments industry. “It resulted in generating awareness about digital payments among consumers and merchants. The merchants began to see the multiple use cases that digital payments could bring. For digital payments to grow more, it is important that the customers and merchants both see many use cases.”

Recently, a Credit Suisse report estimates India’s payments market value to touch $1 trillion over the next four years, increasing from over $200 billion currently, with Facebook-owned WhatsApp also scheduled to make its debut in the space soon.

However, Sharma does not seem too perturbed by the competition. “Paytm is already bigger than all other players combined in merchant mobile payments,” he asserted at the launch, adding that the company accounts for a whopping 5 billion of a total of 9 billion merchant payments in the country. He says, “We are not a wallet only company. We also offer UPI and multiple payments options on our platform. We have recently turned our focus to monetisation and have successfully managed to reduce our EBITDA spends by around 50%. We plan to reduce this further in the coming years and turn profitable in the next two years. Our losses in January 2020 have halved compared to last year.”

Last fiscal, Paytm’s losses stood at Rs 3,959.60 crore, while it generated revenue in the range of Rs 3,050 crore.

Key focus area

Paytm’s main focus area apart from cutting costs has been on offering more solutions, both financial and cloud-based for offline merchants. “We are offering multiple solutions in space and that’s our main focus area. From a consumer standpoint, we are looking at extending commerce facilities.”

Though an IPO may be in the pipeline in the future, the company is eyeing international markets once it makes a profit. “ We plan to take our services across the world.”

On what are the major factors that will guide the growth of the digital payments industry in India, Sharma states, “Good government policies, a youthful demographic and cheap internet available across the country are bound to be the main engines of growth for this industry.”