Paytm IPO, India's largest, subscribed 67% till Wednesday noon

Indian fintech firm Paytm's initial public offering of up to 183 billion rupees ($2.47 billion) was subscribed to just 67% by noon on Wednesday, the last day of the issue period, indicating tepid demand for the country's largest stock market listing.
Paytm's offer of 48.3 million shares had received 3.3 million bids by 0730 GMT, according to stock exchange data.
