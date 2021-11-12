Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 bn IPO

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 11:28 ist
Paytm, a payments company that markets an all-in-one app, had flagged a price range of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share for the deal. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Paytm has priced its shares at 2,150 rupees ($28.9) each, the top of its price range, in its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday.

Paytm, a payments company that markets an all-in-one app, had flagged a price range of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share for the deal.

The IPO is the largest ever in India and the success of the deal is seen as a precursor for more big ticket public floats to come in the next year.

The company, formally known as One97 Communications, which had already raised $1.1 billion from anchor investors, has received $2.64 billion worth of bids for the remaining 48.4 million shares on offer, or 1.89 times, according to stock exchange data published on Wednesday.

Marquee investors are trimming their stakes via the IPO. Ant Group, which had a 28 per cent holding in Paytm, is selling shares worth Rs 4,704 crore  and will be left with a 23 per cent stake.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is cutting its stake by 2.5 percentage points to 16 per cent with a Rs 1,689 crore share sale.

