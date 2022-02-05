Paytm Q3, FY'22 loss widens to Rs 778.4 crore

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 05 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 06:50 ist
The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter. 

Paytm
Q3
profits
Business News

