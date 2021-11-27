Paytm's revenue from operations increases 64% year-on-year

Paytm's revenue from operations increases 64% y-o-y

  Nov 27 2021
  updated: Nov 28 2021
Paytm counts China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp among its backers. Credit: AFP Photo

Payments bank Paytm witnessed a 64 per cent increase in revenue from operations in the July-September quarter of FY22 compared to the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased from Rs 663.9 crore in the previous year to Rs 1,086.4 crore this year.

The company said this growth in revenues from operations is because of 52 per cent growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and three-fold growth in financial services and other revenue.

Paytm’s merchant base grew to 23 million in Q2 FY 2022, up from 18.5 million in Q2 FY 2021. The number of devices deployed by the company grew to 1.3 million in Q2 FY 2022 from 0.3 million as of Q2 FY 2021.

Indirect expenses (excluding ESOPs) as a percentage of revenue reduced from 70 per cent of revenues in Q2 FY 2021 to 63 per cent of revenues in Q2 FY 2022.

The number of loans disbursed grew 714 per cent year-on-year to over 2.8 million in Q2 FY 2022, the company said in its earnings presentation. "The lending business continued to show strong growth as a result of the rapid scale-up of all of our lending products, including Postpaid (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), consumer loans and merchant loans. Our financial institution partners disbursed around 1.3 million loans in October 2021, a 472 per cent increase in numbers of loans disbursed Y-o-Y and aggregating to a total disbursal of Rs 6,270 million implying a 418 per cent increase in value of loans disbursed Y-o-Y," Paytm said.

