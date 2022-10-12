PepsiCo raises annual forecasts amid soda, snack price surge

PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs.
The company's shares rose 2.3 per cent in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates.
Consumers, wrestling with a relentless surge in inflation, are eating more at home than at restaurants as they cut back on discretionary spending. A trend that has benefited U.S. packaged food makers like PepsiCo that offer everything from snacks to sports drinks.
Also Read | Wipro Q2 net profit drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 crore
A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola has helped PepsiCo raise prices with little push back while its strong market position in snacks has also buffered the company.
PepsiCo said it expects 2022 organic revenue to rise 12 per cent, compared to a prior forecast of a 10 per cent increase. PepsiCo had raised its revenue expectations in April and July.
The company said it expects fiscal 2022 core constant currency earnings per share of about $6.73, compared to its previous forecast of $6.63.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth
Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs
'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors
Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics
How to spot a fake therapist
DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity
Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai
NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth
INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup