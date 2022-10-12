PepsiCo raises annual forecasts amid soda price surge

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts amid soda, snack price surge

The company's shares rose 2.3 per cent in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 12 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:52 ist
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, US, July 11, 2017. Credit: Reuters File Photo

PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs.

The company's shares rose 2.3 per cent in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

Consumers, wrestling with a relentless surge in inflation, are eating more at home than at restaurants as they cut back on discretionary spending. A trend that has benefited U.S. packaged food makers like PepsiCo that offer everything from snacks to sports drinks.

Also Read | Wipro Q2 net profit drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 crore

A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola has helped PepsiCo raise prices with little push back while its strong market position in snacks has also buffered the company.

PepsiCo said it expects 2022 organic revenue to rise 12 per cent, compared to a prior forecast of a 10 per cent increase. PepsiCo had raised its revenue expectations in April and July.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 core constant currency earnings per share of about $6.73, compared to its previous forecast of $6.63.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PepsiCo
Business News
Earnings

What's Brewing

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 