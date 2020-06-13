Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 3.9 and Rs 4 respectively over 7 days

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre in Delhi. Petrol price stands at Rs 75.16 a litre and diesel price is at Rs 73.39 per litre, in the state.

Petrol price hiked by 59 paise/litre, diesel by 58 paise to take cumulative increase in rates to Rs 3.9 and Rs 4 respectively in 7 days — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2020

This is the seventh consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Over the past 7 days, nationwide, the cumulative cost of petrol has gone up by Rs 3.9, while diesel by Rs 4.

