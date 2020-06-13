Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the 7th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 3.9 and Rs 4 respectively over 7 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 10:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre in Delhi. Petrol price stands at Rs 75.16 a litre and diesel price is at Rs 73.39 per litre, in the state.

This is the seventh consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

Over the past 7 days, nationwide, the cumulative cost of petrol has gone up by Rs 3.9, while diesel by Rs 4.

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates.

