Petrol, diesel hiked for 11th time this month after a two-day pause

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked yet again on Friday, making it the 11th time since May 4, 2021.

In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 19 paise per litre to Rs 93.04 from Rs 92.85, and diesel prices were hiked by 29 paise per litre to Rs 93.04 from Rs 92.85 as per Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Mumbai, petrol prices are just a little short of crossing the Rs 100 mark costing Rs 99.32 now after an 18-paisa hike. Diesel jumped by 30 paise and now is Rs 91.01 per litre.

Petrol is still the costliest in Rajasthan's Ganganagar at Rs 104 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.62 per litre.