Petrol, diesel prices hiked again — Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices touched a record high on Friday following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. Diesel now costs Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The price of petrol is still the highest in Mumbai among other metro cities and now stands at Rs 107.96 per litre while diesel costs Rs 97.84 per litre.

This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.