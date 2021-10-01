Petrol, diesel prices hiked again — Check rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again — Check rates

This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 09:37 ist

Petrol and diesel prices touched a record high on Friday following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. Diesel now costs Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

Also Read | Brace for 8-10% rise in fuel prices: Experts

The price of petrol is still the highest in Mumbai among other metro cities and now stands at Rs 107.96 per litre while diesel costs Rs 97.84 per litre. 

This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Petrol
diesel
Oil India Limited
Crudei Oil
India News

What's Brewing

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

DH Toon | Congress leaders ask Sibal to 'reform'

DH Toon | Congress leaders ask Sibal to 'reform'

Safe to give Covid and flu shots at the same: Study

Safe to give Covid and flu shots at the same: Study

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

Global warming: Can beaming sunrays back to space help?

Global warming: Can beaming sunrays back to space help?

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

BMTC unveils first of 90 e-buses to be inducted by Dec

BMTC unveils first of 90 e-buses to be inducted by Dec

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

 