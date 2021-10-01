Petrol, diesel prices hiked again — Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices touched a record high on Friday following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.
In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. Diesel now costs Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation.
Also Read | Brace for 8-10% rise in fuel prices: Experts
The price of petrol is still the highest in Mumbai among other metro cities and now stands at Rs 107.96 per litre while diesel costs Rs 97.84 per litre.
This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid
DH Toon | Congress leaders ask Sibal to 'reform'
Safe to give Covid and flu shots at the same: Study
In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane
Global warming: Can beaming sunrays back to space help?
Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas
BMTC unveils first of 90 e-buses to be inducted by Dec
5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond
Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?