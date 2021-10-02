Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 3rd consecutive day: Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices touched another record high on Saturday after the prices were hiked for the third consecutive day.

The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 102.14 a litre, and Rs 108.19 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

In the seventh price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 1.79 paise per litre. Petrol price has increased by 75.25 paise per litre in four instalments this week.

International crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices

Watch the latest DH Videos here: