Petrol, diesel prices hit new highs: Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Tuesday, sending fuel rates to hit fresh record highs across the country.

The petrol was hiked by 22 to 29 paise per litre and diesel by 28 to 32 paise per litre, according to notifications by state-run oil companies.

This sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest ever level of Rs 102.64 a litre and to Rs 108.67 in Mumbai. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 91.07 in Delhi and Rs 98.80 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol prices rose to Rs 103.36 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 94.17 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices were at Rs 100.23 and diesel at Rs 95.59 a litre.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The sixth increase in its rates in less than a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country. Similarly, the ninth increase in prices in 10 days has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

