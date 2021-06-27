Petrol, diesel prices up again: Check rates

The hike on Sunday is the 31st increase in prices since May 4

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 27 2021, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 08:32 ist
However, fuel rates dipped in Chennai, as petrol came down from the 100-a-litre mark. Credit: AFP Photo

Fuel prices rose again across the country while petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 98.46 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.90 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 104.56 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 96.42.

However, fuel rates dipped in Chennai, as petrol came down from the 100-a-litre mark, and now costs Rs 99.49 and diesel is priced at Rs 93.46.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Among metro cities, petrol is also above Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Petrol costs Rs 101.75 in Bengaluru and diesel costs Rs 94.25.

Rajasthan continues to see high rates, with petrol costing Rs 105.18 and diesel at Rs 97.99.

The hike on Sunday is the 31st increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices have climbed on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude soared past the $75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

