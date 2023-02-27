Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for more than $30 bn

Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for more than $30 bn: Report

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that, the report said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 27 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 10:19 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Pfizer Inc is in early talks to acquire drugmaker Seagen Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Seagen has a market value of some $30 billion and would be expected to command a premium over that, the report said, adding that the deal talks are in preliminary stages.

Pfizer declined to comment on the report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Seagen was in advanced talks last year to be acquired by Merck, in a deal that would have been worth $40 billion or more, the Journal reported at the time, but the two sides failed to reach agreement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pfizer
Business News

What's Brewing

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 