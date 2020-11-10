Pfizer shares zoom 19% on vaccine boost

Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech announced that their Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed of 90% efficacy against the fatal virus

Furquan Moharkan, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 09:46 ist
Credit: Reuters

Shares of drug-maker Pfizer zoomed 19% in early trade, as benchmark indices scaled new highs over positive news on Covid-19 vaccine development.

The shares of Pfizer opened 19% higher on Rs 5,875.00 per share.

At the time of filing this copy, the Pfizer shares were trading at Rs 5,482.75 a piece, up Rs 564.90 (11.49%).

On Monday, Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech announced their mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 showed of 90% efficacy against the fatal virus.

Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Pfizer
Markets

