Pfizer shares zoom 19% on vaccine boost

Shares of drug-maker Pfizer zoomed 19% in early trade, as benchmark indices scaled new highs over positive news on Covid-19 vaccine development.
The shares of Pfizer opened 19% higher on Rs 5,875.00 per share.
At the time of filing this copy, the Pfizer shares were trading at Rs 5,482.75 a piece, up Rs 564.90 (11.49%).
On Monday, Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech announced their mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 showed of 90% efficacy against the fatal virus.
