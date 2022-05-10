P&G to spend more to back women-led businesses in India

Procter & Gamble will spend more to work with businesses owned or led by women in India as it tries to be more inclusive.

The consumer goods maker boosted the spending target to support women-led businesses to Rs 500 crore by 2025. That is Rs 200 crore more than what it had originally planned.

The maker of Tide detergent, Gillette razors and Whisper pads also promised to introduce a programme to welcome back people who took a break from the workforce.

It also unveiled a plan to provide financial aid to girls who want to pursue their education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. It will also make its advertising accessible to people with sight and hearing impairments by 2024.

“In India, we have made strong progress in driving equality and inclusion inside and outside of P&G by taking deliberate actions that break barriers and tackle biases that hold us back,” said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent, adding that the company wanted to do more this year.