PhonePe launches feature to pay income tax

Digital payments and fintech platform PhonePe on Monday launched a feature to pay income tax through its app. Individuals and businesses can pay self-assessment and advance tax through UPI or credit card via the application, without logging into the income tax portal, PhonePe said.
The amount will be credited to the tax portal within two working days.
Also Read | Flipkart makes estimated $700 mn cash payout to staff post PhonePe separation
Users can pay taxes by logging into the app and selecting the "income tax" icon. Then, they must select the type of tax to be paid, assessment year and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details. After entering the total tax amount, users will be able to pay using the chosen mode of payment.
Taxpayers will receive a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number as an acknowledgement within one working day after paying the tax while challan for the payment will be available within two working days, it added.
Niharika Saigal, Head of Bill Payments and Recharge Business at PhonePe said, “Paying taxes can often be a complex and time-consuming task, and PhonePe is now offering its users a hassle-free and secure way to fulfill their tax obligations...this will transform the way our users pay taxes as we have now made the process both simple and easy.”
PhonePe has partnered with digital B2B payments service provider PayMate for enabling the feature.
Started in 2015, the Walmart subsidiary was recently separated from its e-commerce sibling Flipkart. PhonePe has about 50 crore registered users and processes 45 per cent of transactions on Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS). The company became a fintech in 2017 and launched mutual funds and insurance products.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning