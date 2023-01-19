PhonePe raises Rs 2,847 cr at Rs 97,614 cr valuation

Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe said on Thursday it has raised Rs 2,847 crore at a valuation of Rs 97,614 crore in a funding round led by private-equity firm General Atlantic.
Funding rounds backed by venture capital firms have slowed down, with Indian startups having raised a third lesser last year than in 2021, according to Venture Intelligence.
Under pressure to cut costs and turn profitable, startups have removed thousands of employees in the recent months.
PhonePe, in which US retailer Walmart Inc took ownership in 2018, plans to use the proceeds in infrastructure and new businesses, including insurance, wealth management and lending, Chief Executive Officer and founder Sameer Nigam said on Thursday.
Last year, the Bengaluru-based payments company had shifted its home base from Singapore to India and also completed its separation from ecommerce giant Flipkart.
