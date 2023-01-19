PhonePe raises Rs 2,847 cr at Rs 97,614 cr valuation

PhonePe raises Rs 2,847 cr at Rs 97,614 cr valuation

Under pressure to cut costs and turn profitable, startups have removed thousands of employees in the recent months

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 13:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe said on Thursday it has raised Rs 2,847 crore at a valuation of Rs 97,614 crore in a funding round led by private-equity firm General Atlantic.

Funding rounds backed by venture capital firms have slowed down, with Indian startups having raised a third lesser last year than in 2021, according to Venture Intelligence.

Under pressure to cut costs and turn profitable, startups have removed thousands of employees in the recent months.

Also Read | India's buzzing economic activity belies fears of a slowdown

PhonePe, in which US retailer Walmart Inc took ownership in 2018, plans to use the proceeds in infrastructure and new businesses, including insurance, wealth management and lending, Chief Executive Officer and founder Sameer Nigam said on Thursday.

Last year, the Bengaluru-based payments company had shifted its home base from Singapore to India and also completed its separation from ecommerce giant Flipkart.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

startups
Walmart
PhonePe
Business News

What's Brewing

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

 