Plastic surgery seeps into middle class groups in India, finds report

The quest for perfecting the ‘imperfections’ about the way you look and addressing the insecurities regarding your body through surgeries is on an exponential rise in India. Plastic surgery, which was considered as an expensive tool limited to the rich and famous is being accessed by more and more people belonging to various income categories.

The reason for its increased accessibility is the fact that the procedure is now increasingly becoming available in the state-run hospitals and is costing a fraction of what private hospitals would charge.

According to an Indian Express report, a facelift that costs around Rs 1.5 lakh in a private hospital, costs Rs 950 in Mumbai’s government-funded JJ Hospital.

The post surgery care that is required for such surgeries will further take up the cost to Rs 2.5 lakh. Bed facility at JJ Hospital costs Rs 30 per day whereas a private hospital would at the very least charge Rs 1,500 per day and it can go up for more facilties.

Between 2016 and 2021 there was an upward push in the number of plastic surgeries at various government hospitals. JJ hospital conducted around 127 liposuctions, 13 breast reductions, 8 cosmetic breast implants, 23 hair transplants, 12 penis enlargements, the IE report said.

In the year 2019, JJ Hospital conducted 41 liposuction procedures. Other hospitals like KEM, Sion and Nair Hospitals did around 98 plastic surgeries, a noticeable increase from the 43 procedures in 2016.

A report from The Financial Express co-relates this increase in plastic surgeries to the pandemic and its effects as well. People who were forced to only communicate through zoom calls started focusing on their appearances and thus felt the need to fix up their facial features.

However, even now most of the cosmetic surgeries at the state run hospitals are done for trauma-related constructive procedures. The data suggests that from 2109 to 2021 KEM conducted 1, 933 such surgeries.