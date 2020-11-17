'PLI scheme shows shift in attitude towards industry'

PLI scheme signals 'dramatic shift' in attitude towards industry: Anand Mahindra

In one of the PLI schemes, an outlay of Rs 51,311 crore has already been approved

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 17 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 13:59 ist
Anand Mahindra. Credit: DH File Photo

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that the government's announcement of a production-linked incentive scheme for 10 more sectors, including auto, signals a "dramatic shift" in the attitude towards industry.

On November 11, the Cabinet approved production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 more sectors, including automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and food products, with an outlay of about Rs 1,45,980 crore over a period of five years.

"I took some time to explore the contours of this initiative. I don't use the term 'game-changer' too often but it's apt in this case. For me, what's much more important than the mechanics of the scheme is the dramatic shift it signals in the attitude towards industry," Mahindra said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, he started his career during the "License Raj" where scale and growth were "frowned upon."

"Finally, this policy signals recognition that a) scale is imperative in order to nurture globally competitive businesses b) large enterprises foster a large ecosystem of small/micro enterprises," Mahindra said in the tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "It makes eminent sense to initially catalyse the growth of selected sectors with world-beating potential. I believe the chosen industries will rise to the challenge if the policy is applied consistently & transparently."

The Auto and auto component industry bodies -- Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) -- have already said that the initiative will help the industry not only become globally competitive but self-reliant also.

SIAM expects the scheme will increase competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level while ACMA said that the PLI scheme will also encourage the industry in becoming a net exporter and reducing its dependence on imports.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anand Mahindra
manufacturing sector
Economy

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

 