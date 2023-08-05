Plot in Telangana auctioned for Rs 100 crore per acre

Plot in Telangana auctioned for Rs 100 crore per acre

The rise in land prices can also threaten the affordability of real estate in the state amid s

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 22:51 ist

A plot in Hyderabad has been sold for ₹100 crore per acre at an online auction, setting a new record for land prices in the state of Telangana. The highest bid for the 3.6-acre plot in the Kokapet area was Rs 362 crore. It was made by the Rajapushpa Properties Private Limited for Happi Heights Neopolis, a report by NDTV stated. 

The plots, comprising of 45.33 acres — auctioned at the Neopolis layout — raised ₹ 3,320 crore for Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the report said. The average bid was Rs 73.23 crore per acre and the lowest Rs 67.25 crore.

Telangana's special Chief Secretary for Urban Infrastructure and Development Arvind Kumar commended the improving infrastructure and the greenfield projects of the state for the rising prices of the plots.

"36 and 45-metre roads are actually unheard of. Then there is a dedicated 240 KV substation and seamless connectivity to Outer Ring Road trumpet junction, a clear title and strategic location, since it is adjacent to ORR, just 30 minutes from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport," he was quoted as saying by the publication. 

Rise in land prices is likely to threaten the affordability of real estate in the state amid competition with other nearby cities including Bengaluru, the report said. 

Kumar, however said, "It is a price discovery by the market. With the residential sector already bullish, the rates fit into the prevailing rates, with average at Rs73 crore per acre."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telanagana
Business News
Real Estate
Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study finds thousands of living descendants of slaves

Study finds thousands of living descendants of slaves

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

 