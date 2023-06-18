PM Modi’s US visit, global trends to guide Dalal Street

This week, Indian equities are set to touch new highs on the back of a strong rally in global markets, cooling inflation, healthy domestic macros and consistent FII buying. With some major events behind, all eyes would be on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US which could lead to several trade deals apart from geo-political discussions. On the economic calendar front, there is one key event - interest rate decision of the Bank of England. This apart, UK/Japan inflation data and Fed testimony would be in focus.

Last week Nifty came within striking distance of its life-high levels of 18,888 and fell short by simply 24 points. It managed to end at an all-time high on closing basis, at 18,826 levels with gains of 263 points (+1.4%) for the week. Broader market continued its outperformance with gains of almost 3%. All sectors ended in green except for Bank Nifty which ended flat. Realty, FMCG, Pharma and Metals were the major gainers with advances of more than 3% each.

Also Read | Indians in US left disappointed as PM Modi's tight schedule curtails diaspora event

We expect the uptrend momentum in markets to continue with intermittent declines possible, as the overall fundamentals remain intact. This is further supported by healthy SIP inflows which have scaled to a new high of Rs 14,749 crore in May.

The FMCG index saw a sharp up move and is trading at all-time high levels. The sector is in momentum on account of slowing inflation, decline in oil prices, recovery in rural demand and the expectation of a normal monsoon. Metals sector rebounded post rate cut and stimulus announcement by China. Realty too continued its uptrend following rate pause by the RBI and robust demand. Niche sectors like railway and defense are witnessing northbound journeys driven by healthy deal wins from the government. Capital market sentiment remained positive in May 2023 fueled by continued traction in F&O and a strong recovery in cash ADTO. Further, after declining for 10 consecutive months, the number of active users on NSE improved marginally to 31.25 million in May 2023 from 31.16 million in April 2023.

Last week many key global and domestic events were lined up which had an influence on the market. Three major central banks around the world announced their policy outcome. While the US Fed and BoJ kept their interest rate unchanged, China’s central bank surprised the market with a rate cut. In contrast, the ECB raised interest rates to a 22-year high and indicated more to come on account of higher inflation pressure. This apart, the US CPI inflation came at a 4% annual rate in May, its lowest in two years, while retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.3% in May, above expectations for a 0.1% decline. Though there were some concerns post hawkish commentary by the US Fed where it anticipated two more rate hikes, it was put to rest after the weekly initial jobless claims data came in poor.

On the domestic front, CPI inflation fell to a 25-month low of 4.25% in May, providing substantial support to the RBI in maintaining steady interest rates. The wholesale inflation too declined to multi-year low of -3.48% in May, on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. Furthermore, the sharp rebound was seen in April’s IIP data with growth of 4.2%, indicating positive economic health.

Moving forward, the Defence sector would be in focus on the back of PM Modi’s visit to the US. This apart, sectors like Pharma, Healthcare and Insurance companies could continue to be in focus after recovery was seen in their respective monthly data.

(The writer heads retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)