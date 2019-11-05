PMC depositors protest outside RBI office; 9 detained

At least nine depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained on Tuesday for protesting outside the RBI office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), police said.

The protesters gathered at the spot at 11 am and started raising slogans demanding they be allowed to withdraw money from their accounts above the limit prescribed by the apex bank, an official said.

At least nine protesters were taken into custody, he said.

In September, RBI had imposed restrictions on the withdrawal limit of the account-holders after it found alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore.

Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, were arrested by the police in the case.

Several protests have been held by the depositors since September.

At least seven depositors have died since the alleged scam came to light