PNB Housing Finance to tap bond markets after nearly 2 years

PNB Housing Finance to tap bond markets after 2 years

The housing finance company aims to raise up to Rs 500 crore ($60.98 million) through sale of bonds maturing in 18 months and three years.

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 12:22 ist
PNB Housing Finance stall at Grand Property Expo, October 2022. Credit: Linkedin/ @PNB Housing Finance Limited

PNB Housing Finance plans to raise funds via private placement of bonds for the first time in nearly two years, three merchant bankers said.

 It has invited bids for both the issues on Tuesday, they said.

In September 2021, the company had raised Rs 325 crore through the sale of three-year bonds at 6.50 per cent coupon.

($1 = Rs 81.99) 

