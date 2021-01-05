Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

Breaker said on its blog that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2021, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 11:24 ist
Logo of Twitter (L) and a representative image of a podcast being recorded. Credit: Reuters File Photo and Pixabay Photo

Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc and shut down its app and website next week.

Breaker said on its blog that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Here at Breaker, we're truly passionate about audio communication and we're inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world," said CEO Erik Berli, adding that the Breaker team is joining Twitter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Twitter
Podcasts

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 