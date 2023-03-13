Porsche AG sees record earnings in FY22, sets long-term margin goal of 20%

Porsche AG reported record earnings in 2022, with profits up by over a quarter to 6.8 billion euros ($7.29 billion) on a rise in deliveries of 2.6 per cent.
Porsche, which overtook Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker within a week of its stock market debut, will pay a dividend of 1 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for 2022, it said on Monday.
Also Read | Hyundai inks pact to acquire General Motors's Talegaon manufacturing facility
The company is targeting a rise in revenue to 40-42 billion euros this year from 37.6 billion in 2022, and a margin of 17-19 per cent. Long-term, its goal is a 20 per cent margin, the statement said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral
Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'
'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023