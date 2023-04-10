Porsche India unveils largest India showroom yet, in Bengaluru

Luxury automobile dealer VST group on Monday launched Porsche India’s biggest store yet in Bengaluru’s Sankey Road locality. The supercar brand is expanding its presence in India after posting a 64 per cent growth in sales last year. “In total, 779 retail sales were recorded in 2022 compared with 474 units during the previous year, which is at this time Porsche India’s best result since 2014,” a company spokesperson told DH, not willing to be named.

The 5,000 sq ft experiential showroom, featuring five supercars on display, was inaugurated by Porsche India’s brand director Manolito Vujicic and the chief executive officer of the Middle East and Africa FZE region, Manfred Braunl, along with VST Group’s managing director, Arun Surendra. “The inauguration of the new Porsche showroom is in line with our mandate to continue expanding our retail footprint across the country, based on increasing customer demand.,” the spokesperson noted.

The coming week will bear witness to four more Porsche showrooms opening across the country, starting with a Chennai unveiling on Tuesday, followed by similar launches in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. Later this year, VST Group will open its second Porsche showroom in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, which will feature an attached service center approximately 15,000 sq. ft. in size, according to a media statement.

The German automobile manufacturer is betting big on India after witnessing robust growth last year on the back of reviving consumer sentiment and a growing desire for luxury cars in the country. “It has been a strong year for Porsche India with a 69% growth in the sales of our SUV models, highlighted by our top-selling model, the Porsche Cayenne, ending the year with 399 retail units,” the spokesperson said.