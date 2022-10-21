Pound sinks against dollar on UK political chaos

Pound sinks against dollar on UK political chaos

Sterling fell one percent in morning London deals before recovering slightly to $1.1129

AFP
AFP, London,
  Oct 21 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:47 ist
Sterling fell one percent in morning London deals before recovering slightly to $1.1129.

The British pound sank versus the dollar Friday, with investors rattled by political uncertainty following the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sterling fell one percent in morning London deals before recovering slightly to $1.1129. The yield on the British government's 30-year bond climbed back above four percent.

