Pound sinks against dollar on UK political chaos

The British pound sank versus the dollar Friday, with investors rattled by political uncertainty following the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Sterling fell one percent in morning London deals before recovering slightly to $1.1129. The yield on the British government's 30-year bond climbed back above four percent.
