Pratt & Whitney to oppose Go First's push to enforce arbitration

Pratt & Whitney to oppose Go First's arbitration push

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 10 2023, 10:07 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 10:07 ist
A Go First airline aircraft, formerly known as GoAir, is seen parked at the apron of the Mumbai International airport on May 3, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Pratt & Whitney plans to oppose Go Airlines (India) Ltd's push to enforce an arbitration ruling against the US company for the supply of spare engines, a Delaware court filing showed.

Also Read — NCLT to decide on Go First's bankruptcy plea, lessors seeking planes fear impact

The airline, widely known as Go First, approached the Delaware court after it won an arbitration order in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney, which it said failed to supply engines on time. That, the Indian airline argues, has also forced it to file for bankruptcy in New Delhi.

