Pre-owned luxury car dealership Boys and Machines announces expansion to South India

The company said it aims to expand its network to eight cities by the end of 2021

  • Jun 02 2021, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 13:32 ist
Pre-owned luxury cars dealership, Boys and Machines on Wednesday announced its foray in the South India market with a brand new showroom in Hyderabad.

The Gurugram-based firm, which started operations in 2020, currently has its presence across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

With demand for pre-owned sports cars only growing, the company is focused on growing its presence across India and beyond the traditional sports car markets of Mumbai and New Delhi, Boys and Machines said in a release.

The company said it aims to expand its network to eight cities by the end of 2021.

Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boys and Machines said, “The new dealership in Hyderabad marks yet another milestone for our young company on its journey of growth. There is a huge and growing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and with our presence, we aim to offer a superior experience for customers trading in pre-owned cars.”

With the opening of our latest outlet customers in south India will now have a reliable high-end pre-owned sports car dealership they can rely on, he added.

The Hyderabad dealership, which will be Boys and Machines' fourth showroom in the country, and the first in South India, will be spread out across 3,500 square feet and primarily focus on high-end sports luxury cars, it said.

The facility will offer customers the whole gamut of services ranging from purchase and sale to financing options and insurance coverage as well as after-sales support to hassle-free RTO transfers, as per the release.

In addition, it will also provide vehicle customisation and vehicle service assistance, the company said.

