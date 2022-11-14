Price cap on Russian oil will benefit China: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Price cap on Russian oil will benefit China: Yellen

Yellen said that China and other buyers of Russian oil will have more leverage to negotiate lower prices

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 14 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 08:58 ist
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo Credit: AFP Photo

China's purchases of Russian oil are "completely consistent" with Western countries' plans to keep Russian crude on the world market and Beijing will benefit from the new price cap mechanism to be imposed in December, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that China and other buyers of Russian oil will have more leverage to negotiate lower prices.

Read | India indispensable partner to United States, says Janet Yellen

"We see the price cap is something that benefits China benefits India, and benefits all purchasers of Russian oil," Yellen said.

Janet Yellen
United States
China
Russia
Bali
G20
