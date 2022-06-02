PMF ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

Principal Mutual Fund ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

In January 2021, Sundaram Asset Management Company announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 19:11 ist

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said Principal Mutual Fund (PMF) now ceases to exist as a mutual fund.

This comes after Asset Management Private Limited (Principal AMC) had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to PMF by the regulator.

Following this, Sebi accepted the request for surrender of certificate of registration of PMF.

"Consequently, PMF ceases to exist as a mutual fund with effect from June 2, 2022," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

It further said PMF will continue to be liable for all liabilities, including monetary penalties, violations, if any, of the provisions of Sebi Act and mutual fund rules that have taken place before its surrender of certificate of registration.

In January 2021, Sundaram Asset Management Company announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.

Principal had over Rs 7,447 crore in assets under management as on December 2020, with 90 per cent of them being in equity-oriented schemes. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sebi

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 