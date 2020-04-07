COVID-19 lockdown: Tata Steel, SAIL production down 50%

Production at SAIL, Tata Steel plants down by 50%, amid coronavirus lockdown: sources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 14:50 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Facing reduction in demand due to the lockdown in the country, steel makers SAIL and Tata Steel have reduced their output by about 50 per cent, according to sources.       

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and private player Tata Steel both contribute about 20 per cent to India's total steel production.        

As per industry sources, SAIL and Tata Steel have scaled down production by about 50 per cent.        

The companies have taken the decision because of the reduced demand in the market after the lockdown, which has impacted logistics movement, the sources said adding that buyers are also reluctant in placing orders.

 Most of the staff of the companies are working from home and only important sites like blast furnaces and coke oven batteries etc at the plants, which can not be closed, are running.          Tata Steel had earlier said as the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted its business and operations, the company's integrated steel facilities in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar and subsidiaries Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products have started reducing production levels while operations in the downstream facilities have been suspended and put on care and maintenance mode.        

The company had however not provided any figures with respect to reduced production levels.         

While a SAIL official confirmed reducing output by about 50 per cent over phone, an e-mail query sent to Tata Steel remained unanswered.        

SAIL has five integrated steel plants in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Tata Steel has two plants in Odisha and Jharkhand. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tata Steel
SAIL
India
Steel Industry
steelmakers
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 