Propelld to expand operations, hire 120 staff in FY22

Education financing platform Propelld is expanding operations as it seeks to help its students finance their education through a quick online loan process.

The company announced that it plans to recruit over 120 employees across verticals by the end of FY 2022.

Currently, the organization has 119 employees and is looking to add to its tech and operations teams primarily.

With seven of them hired in the tech team this year, the company plans on adding 20 more professionals to the vertical. The platform recently also made top-level hiring decisions by filling its project and alliance management positions, a company statement said.

Job seekers around the country will welcome Propelld’s move through channels like, Naukri.com, LinkedIn, Career page, alumni network, employee referrals, and hiring agencies.

The company is hiring for several departments like Tech, Operations, Collections, Business Development/Sales, Relationship Management, Finance, Credit, and Legal.

"We’re looking for individuals who are committed to their work, are honest to themselves, and are consistent. As much as it is a necessity, the skillset is not all that we are looking for. We at Propelld stand for making education affordable to all, and the belief is close to our hearts, and we would want our employees and potential job-seekers to believe in it as well," Victor Senapaty, Co-Founder, Propelld, said.



