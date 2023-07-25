Prosus says Byju's 'regularly disregarded' advice

Byju's has removed close to 5,000 employees from its payroll since October 2022.

  Jul 25 2023
  updated: Jul 25 2023
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Prosus NV, an investor in Indian edtech startup Byju's, said on Tuesday that the troubled company's directors "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed technology investor's director. 

