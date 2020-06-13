PSBs sanctioned Rs 24,260 cr loan to MSMEs: Nadda

Public Sector Banks sanctioned Rs 24,260 cr loan to MSMEs for 'self-reliant' campaign: Nadda

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 15:19 ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda. Credit/PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that public sector banks (PSB) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme within 14 days of the launch of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. 

"Within just 14 days since the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was announced, PSBs have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260 crore to about 5.46 lakh MSMEs under 100 per cent ECLGS.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking these bold and effective measures," he tweeted.

The central government has launched the campaign to make India "self-reliant".

