Public sector steel firms clear ₹692 cr dues to MSMEs

Public sector steel firms cleared ₹692 crore dues to MSMEs in May: Ministry

The status of pending payments to MSMEs by CPSEs of the steel ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis to ensure that dues are cleared within the 45-day deadline.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Public sector steel companies paid over Rs 692.36 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in May this year, 35.6 per cent higher than the payment made in the same month last year.

Also Read: MSMEs can no longer ignore sustainability & social responsibility

According to an official statement, during April-May 2023, steel CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) have made payment of Rs 1,321.32 crore to MSMEs, which is 23.8 per cent higher than Rs 1,067.53 crore made during the corresponding period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal.

Of the total payment, Rs 692.36 crore was paid in the last month, the ministry said.

The status of pending payments to MSMEs by CPSEs of the steel ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis to ensure that dues are cleared within the 45-day deadline.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
MSMEs
India News
Steel Industry
CPSEs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 