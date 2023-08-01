Puneet Chandok to lead India operations of Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced the appointment of Puneet Chandok as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft India and South Asia.
Effective September 1, 2023, Chandok will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft said in a release.
Also Read: TCS introduces organisational rejig under new CEO K Krithivasan
"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) at its core," it added.
