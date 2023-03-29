Punjab National Bank to raise Rs 12,331 cr bonds

Punjab National Bank to raise Rs 12,331 cr bonds

AT1 bonds act as shock absorbers if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold and can be converted into equity or written off

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 21:11 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Indian state-run lender Punjab National Bank said on Wednesday it would raise up to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.46 billion) in one or two tranches, through the issue of bonds.

The lender said it would raise up to Rs 7,000 crore from the issue of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and the remaining Rs 5,000 crore from Tier II bonds.

AT1 bonds act as shock absorbers if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold and can be converted into equity or written off.

Also Read | CBI seeks restoration of Red Notice against Mehul Choksi

On March 24, Punjab National Bank raised Rs 974 crore ($118.3 million) at 8.75 per cent, 35 basis points higher than its previous bond sale in December.

It did not raise the full amount it could have, of up to Rs 2,000 crore.

While Indian banks do not have large dependence on AT-1 bonds, state-owned banks have a higher reliance on these securities, analysts said after Credit Suisse wrote down these bonds as part of its merger with UBS.

This, analysts said, could impact the pricing of these securities marginally in the Indian market.

($1 = 82.2800 Indian rupees)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab National Bank
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Delhi man beats wife to death for being 'lazy'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Nashville residents 'devastated' after school shooting

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

 